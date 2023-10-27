Harry and Meghan 'didn't realise' they had key advantage when they quit family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "didn't realise" their one key advantage when they decided to quit as working royals, an expert has claimed.

It has been over three years since the couple stunned the world with their decision to quit public life in the UK and move to America. Before they stepped down, many had pinned their hopes on the couple connecting with the younger generation and maintaining the monarchy's relevance and popularity.

And a long-standing journalist and royal expert, who is also a close friend of Fergie, has said that if the Sussexes had stuck out their royal roles, they would have been highly successful as they had one thing on their side. headtopics.com

Speaking to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Bonnie Brownlee explained: "Meghan could have been extremely helpful (to the Royal Family), especially in the Commonwealth... there are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations. I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful, and sometimes I think they didn't realise how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles. They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change.

It comes as a former pal of Harry's has warned that the Sussexes have have "frittered away their reputations" in order to earn money. Reports have suggested that the couple have been moving in the same circles as the Kardashians, with Meghan Markle's mum Doria even being pictured with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at an event in Los Angeles recently. headtopics.com

Meghan was also seen at a Beyonce concert, which Kim and other Kardashians attended and this has led to rumours the Sussexes could appear in one of the Kardashian's reality TV shows - even if for just a one-off cameo appearance. And one of Harry's old school friends, who still knows Prince William, said they are "gobsmacked" by the prospect.

