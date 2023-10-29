Harper Beckham playing with a set of Spice Girl dolls is just the cutest

The now fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl posted the cute pictures to her Instagram Stories feed, writing “when you find out mummy was a pop star!! Xxx” and “Harper loves her Spice Girl dolls!”.

The original Spice Girls dolls were one set of eight that were released by Galoob Toys between 1997 and 1999. The set featured Geri Halliwell in her infamous Union Jack dress, Mel B in signature leopard-skin print, Emma Bunton in a pink mini dress, and Mel C in her ‘sporty’ trackie bottoms.

Harper was obviously intrigued with her famous mum's miniature as she can be seen holding the 'Posh' and 'Baby' dolls in one of the photographs. We reckon Victoria is proud as punch, and rightly so. After all, it's not every little girl that gets handed a doll modelled on her mum.

