Happy Birthday Marc Jacobs! We Look At The A-List Ladies Who Love The New York Designer

In an industry filled with flamboyant characters, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd but ever since Marc Jacobs burst onto the scene in the mid-80s, he’s been loved by a host of high-profile celebrities.

And like any iconic fashion designer, he’s somehow become bigger than the clothes themselves. At the helm of his eponymous line Marc Jacobs, the cheaper diffusion line Marc by Marc Jacobs and as creative director of Louis Vuitton, Marc the man has become Marc the brand and the A-list can’t get enough of him.

And in true fashion cameleon style, Marc is no strange to a bit of sartorial reinvention himself. After his second stint in rehab in 2006, he famously transformed his physique from flabby, pale grunge geek into the buff, tanned and tattoo’d pin up he is today. headtopics.com

From his stunning creations on the catwalk to being creative director at Diet Coke, MJ just seems to be getting better with age so we can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.

