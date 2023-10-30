Hank Azaria pays touching tribute to his 'brother' Matthew Perry

Azaria, who guest-starred in Friends as Phoebe's boyfriend David, posted a video to Instagram saying that Perry was the first friend he made in Los Angeles after he moved to the city."Matthew was the first friend I made in Los Angeles, when I moved there. I was 21, he was 16," Azaria began.

"Matthew and I became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time. We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together, we were there for each other in the early days of our career," the actor said.

The 59-year-old, best known for voicing Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum on The Simpsons, reminisced about his time spent with his old friend when they were just starting out in acting and how Perry would have him"crying laughing" most nights, saying he"lived to laugh".Perry was candid about his addiction issues throughout his career, and opened up more about it in his 2022 memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'."I really loved him. headtopics.com

"But it's heartbreaking, for those of us who loved him and knew him really well, personally. We just missed him. We just missed him. It’s one of the terrible things about this disease, is it just takes away the person you love."

He concluded,"As an actor, he was so brilliant. I just wish we - I and the world - could have gotten what the rest of his career would’ve been."Matthew Perry on the one Friends plot-line that he didn't want to film5 shares headtopics.com

