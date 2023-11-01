Handyman accused of murdering Cork-born bishop due in Los Angeles court in January

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Shamrock Rovers boss blasts Cork City for 'total lack of respect'There was no guard of honour for the newly-crowned Premier Division title winners at Turner's Cross and Stephen Bradley was not pleased

IRISHMIRROR: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band back to Ireland in 2024 with four showsThe Boss and his legendary band will play Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin in May

NEWSTALKFM: Bruce Springsteen confirms return to Ireland in 2024The Boss will take his show to Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin next May

IRISHTIMES: Man arrested after seizure of over €150,000 worth of drugs in CorkGardaí find €128,000 worth of cannabis herb in one search and €30,000 worth of drugs in follow-up operation

ENTERTAINMENTIE: Bruce Springsteen announces Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Kilkenny gigs in May 2024He's back sooner than we thought, but it seems like The Boss can't stay away from Ireland for too long.Despite postponing a run of dates in the US this summer...

THE42_IE: Cork GAA moves to assure clubs Springsteen won't impact Munster Championship gamesThe Boss is set to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 16 May 2024.

