Hana Cross has proven how much she loves Brooklyn Beckham with this sweet tribute

The pair have been all over social media, sharing raunchy snaps.Either way, they sure seem committed to each other, which is always nice.Hana has been rocking a personalised necklace, dedicated to her man.

The model revealed the jewellery tribute at the launch of the Reebok X Victoria Beckham collection in New York City last week.She accessorised the look with a sparkly B necklace, a sweet tribute to Brooklyn.Hana Cross is an aspiring model and is signed by three different agencies; listing Select Model Management, US agency The Lions and French agency Premium Models.

Brooklyn has been linked to a number of ladies in recent years, despite only being a teenager himself.The singer, 28, dated the famous teen for a few months in 2017 when she was 26 and he was 18, a report in headtopics.com

A source told the publication that the pair hung out in secret until Brooklyn’s parents found out and put a stop to it.“She didn’t want her boy being led astray, and didn’t want them partying together.

“David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn’t date and made it very clear they didn’t approve. headtopics.com

Harper Beckham playing with a set of Spice Girl dolls is just the cutestThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos to give tell-all interview about David Beckham on TV tomorrowRebecca Loos is set to appear on Good Morning Britain tomorrow with a tell-all interview following the David Beckham documentary as she opens up on what she felt was left out Read more ⮕

Papped: David Beckham Is Sitting With The Queen (B) Herself At Tonight’s Football MatchThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza amid 'intolerable suffering' warningIsrael has intensified its attacks on Gaza this morning, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕

Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash in KildareIt happened shortly after 9.20pm last night on the R418 at Fontstown Cross between Athy and Kilcullen, Co Kildare Read more ⮕

Gardai appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist left critical after Kildare crashEmergency services rushed to attend the scene of the crash shortly before 9.30pm on Friday night after receiving reports of a collision on the R418 at Fontstown Cross, between Athy and Kilcullen Read more ⮕