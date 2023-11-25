Hamas to release second group of Israelis as truce continues

Hamas is expected to release a second group of Israelis later as a planned four-day truce to allow an exchange of 50 hostages for Palestinian prisoners continues to hold in Gaza. Egyptian security sources said they had received the names of 14 Israeli women and children from Hamas and were waiting for more details on when the hostages would be handed over to Egyptian authorities.

Israeli security officials were reviewing the list, though the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not confirm the number or timing of the expected release. Earlier, Israeli prison authorities said they were preparing to release 42 Palestinian detainees, in line with the terms of the Qatari-brokered accord agreed last week. Under the truce - the first break in the seven-week war – 50 women and children held by Hamas are to be released in stages over four days in return for 150 Palestinian women and children who are among thousands of detainees in Israeli jail





Hamas-Israel war: Palestinian Authority will not resume rule over Gaza when war ends, says Shtayyeh
Palestinian prime minister says there has to be a 'genuine peace process' which links West Bank and Gaza

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas October 7th assault was '100% Palestinian', says Hizbullah leader
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will make official statement for the first time on Friday afternoon

Israel-Hamas war: Blinken to meet Arab leaders over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount
Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejects US calls for humanitarian pause in fighting

Inside the 'Gaza Metro', the network of Hamas tunnels under Gaza
What can Israeli soldiers expect when they enter this vast network of interconnected tunnels?

Aghast at Hamas killings, Israelis buy guns with government's blessing
Aghast at Hamas' killing spree and the slow response by the military, Israelis are now arming themselves in record numbers - with government support.

Israel-Hamas war: Israel may have 'security responsibility' for Gaza for indefinite period, says Netanyahu
Israelis hold a vigil in Jerusalem to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack

