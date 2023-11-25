Hamas to release second group of Israelis as truce continues

Hamas is expected to release a second group of Israelis later as a planned four-day truce to allow an exchange of 50 hostages for Palestinian prisoners continues to hold in Gaza. Egyptian security sources said they had received the names of 14 Israeli women and children from Hamas and were waiting for more details on when the hostages would be handed over to Egyptian authorities.
Israeli security officials were reviewing the list, though the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not confirm the number or timing of the expected release. Earlier, Israeli prison authorities said they were preparing to release 42 Palestinian detainees, in line with the terms of the Qatari-brokered accord agreed last week. Under the truce - the first break in the seven-week war – 50 women and children held by Hamas are to be released in stages over four days in return for 150 Palestinian women and children who are among thousands of detainees in Israeli jail
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Inside the 'Gaza Metro', the network of Hamas tunnels under GazaWhat can Israeli soldiers expect when they enter this vast network of interconnected tunnels?
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »