Hamas rejects Israel i ceasefire proposal and says it does not meet Palestinian factions' demands.

Hamas rejects Israeli ceasefire proposal and says it does not meet Palestinian factions' demands

Hamas Israel Ceasefire Proposal Palestinian Factions Cairo Talks Mediators

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rtenews / 🏆 1. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Backlash against Israeli man for praying for both Israeli and Palestinian victimsIsrael Frey, a member of Israel's ultraorthodox community, faced backlash and abuse after delivering a Jewish prayer for the victims of Hamas's raid. He dedicated the prayer to both the Israeli victims and the innocent civilians in Gaza. Far-right groups shared his home address and hate messages flooded in.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: No progress made in latest Gaza ceasefire talks, says HamasEgyptian media had earlier reported ‘significant progress’ in Cairo truce talks

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Hamas and Israeli negotiators expected at truce talksThe war between Israel and Hamas entered its seventh month today as US and other negotiators were expected to meet both sides in Cairo in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to Divest from Israeli Companies in Occupied Palestinian TerritoriesThe Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) will sell its shareholdings in Israeli companies operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territories due to the perceived risk profile of the investments, valued at under €3 million. The fund will also review other investments in the region to ensure alignment with its investment parameters and objectives.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

NTMA to divest from Israeli companies linked to activities in Occupied Palestinian TerritoryThe National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is selling its investments in six Israeli companies due to their activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Palestinian boy (13) killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raidUN observers injured as shell explodes in south Lebanon

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »