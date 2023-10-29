Hamas persists in Gaza despite Israel's bombardment

The ringtone triggered by the app is alarmingly high-pitched: impossible to ignore. I check it for the 10th time that day - two white rockets about to hit a red skyscraper city.

Because of the dome, the daily rocket attacks don’t cause panic here. It’s almost as if Israelis feel their skies are protected. Israelis watched the horror unfold in real time. WhatsApp messages spread and were picked up by the media - terrified Israelis cowering in their safe rooms, pleading in desperation - where is the army? As Hamas militants rampaged through the Kibbutzim, the army was nowhere to be seen for hours.

Israelis have never experienced anything like this before: 1,400 people massacred, some of them gruesomely; 4,000 injured; more than 200 held hostage. It’s off the scale. That’s because many Israelis believe there is an objective - the elimination of Hamas - and everything else is secondary. On the beach in Tel Aviv swimmers and strollers told me that they weren’t blind to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, but… headtopics.com

The entity, designated as a terrorist grouping by Ireland and the EU, isn’t limited to Gaza. It has leaders in Turkey and Qatar. It has members in the West Bank. Finishing it off inside Gaza also seems unlikely.

It’s beyond conjecture that Hamas has been setting traps and making intensive preparations for an incursion. Even if the Israelis did take a key target like Gaza city - how long could they hold it for? The IDF says it has no intention to permanently occupy Gaza. So what would prevent Hamas, after any Israeli retreat, from reasserting its control? headtopics.com

Some form of land invasion does seem inevitable though and IDF tanks have already made preparatory incursions into Gaza. The invasion may not begin for a few days yet as Israel’s key ally, the United States, consolidates its military position in the region. A second US aircraft carrier is en route to the Mediterranean. The US is also assembling another iron dome system.

