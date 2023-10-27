Hamas leaders surprised by US ‘going into battle’

A man places a candle beside teddy bears carrying the names and pictures of Israeli minors held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPAAli Barakeh, a senior member of Hamas’s political leadership in exile, told the Financial Times that the group “didn’t expect this much of a response from America”.

Iran also supports Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and EU. Tehran has praised the October 7th attack as a “Palestinian victory”. Mr Barakeh expressed no remorse for the group’s massacre of unarmed Israeli civilians, saying Hamas considered it a “defensive operation” in response to Israel’s “crimes of occupation”.

Iranian-backed groups – dubbed by Tehran as the axis of resistance – set up a collective operations room in Beirut only after the assault, he said. “They are supporting us. They are with us until the end.” headtopics.com

Mr Barakeh said most Hamas fighters were in a vast tunnel network built under Gaza, where they have enough supplies to last several months. “We have been prepared for a ground offensive,” he said, adding that Hamas had at least 40,000 fighters.

“Originally, the goal was only to grab 10-20 hostages,” Mr Barakeh said, noting the captives were depleting the group’s supplies in Gaza. So far, Hamas has released four civilians unilaterally. Mr Barakeh said Hamas would release foreign hostages in exchange for a five-day ceasefire; he said there would be additional conditions to free Israeli civilians. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

EU leaders call for ‘rapid aid to those in need’ amid Israel-Hamas conflictEU nations have been divided in their approach to Israel and the Palestinians but the brutal nature of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 Read more ⮕

Aghast at Hamas killings, Israelis buy guns with government's blessingAghast at Hamas' killing spree and the slow response by the military, Israelis are now arming themselves in record numbers - with government support. Read more ⮕

Israeli army says Hamas 'waging war from hospitals'The Israeli army has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza as operational centres for directing attacks against Israel. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war; UN says aid ‘barely trickling’ into Gaza, as EU calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’US aircraft strike Iran-linked targets in Syria amid growing fears of escalation into a regional conflict Read more ⮕

War in the Middle East: The EU has rarely looked more divided amid Israel-Hamas warIreland has traditionally been regarded as among the most – if not the most – pro-Palestinian EU members Read more ⮕

As Israel-Hamas war escalates, dangers of Biden’s embrace become more apparentWhat is happening in Israel and Palestine today is a colossal failure of American diplomacy lasting decades Read more ⮕