Hamas-Israel war: Palestinian Authority will not resume rule over Gaza when war ends, says Shtayyeh

“aboard an F-16 or an Israeli tank” and unless there is a “genuine peace process” which produces a “political solution” linking the West Bank and Gaza in a Palestinian state.and Palestinian-Israeli negotiations ceased in 2014. Since Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7th and killed an alleged 1,400, Gaza’s health officials have reported more than 8,300 Palestinians, including 3,000 children, were slain by Israeli bombing and shelling.

This began on November 15th, 1988, with the PLO declaration of independence. It covered only the territories conquered by Israel in 1967 rather than the whole of Palestine and was portrayed by the PLO as a “historic compromise”.On a roadtrip though Bosnia and Herzegovina, the enduring legacy of war is evident everywhere

Una Mullally: Public baths, a haven for wildlife - the river Liffey could thrive if we showed it some love To initiate dialogue with the US the PLO issued a further compromising statement on December 13th, 1988, in which it “accepted United Nations Security Council resolutions 242 and 338, recognised Israel’s right to exist in peace and security and renounced terrorism”. headtopics.com

In 1993 Israel recognised the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people and the PLO recognised Israel’s right to exist In peace. This led to the signing of the Oslo Accord on September 13th and to the expectation that a Palestinian state could emerge according to the “two-state solution”.

Negotiations did not prosper, Israel expanded settlements in the West Bank and besieged and blockaded Gaza. The Palestinian Authority was accused of mismanagement and corruption while its security forces co-operated with Israel to protect Israelis but did not defend Palestinians. headtopics.com

After Saturday’s meeting with the PLO central committee Mr Abbas called on the international community to stop the “genocide” in Gaza, provide humanitarian aid, and halt Israeli attacks in the West Bank. He was encouraged by the United Nations General Assembly’s 121-member vote for a humanitarian truce while it was opposed by the US and 13 allies. The Arab summit he demanded might convene on November 10th.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widensIsrael strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base Read more ⮕

Hamas persists in Gaza despite Israel's bombardmentThe ringtone triggered by the app is alarmingly high-pitched: impossible to ignore. I check it for the tenth time that day - two white rockets about to hit a red skyscraper city. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a baseIsrael says Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have command post under hospital, without providing much evidence Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces face a ‘moral dilemma from hell’Analysis: Tension mounting between need to destroy Hamas while preserving lives of hostages and Palestinian civilians Read more ⮕

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in GazaFighting in densely populated areas and moving underground could strip Israel of some advantages Read more ⮕

‘What’s happening in Gaza is happening in the dark’ - Communications cut in GazaThe Israeli Government have cut internet and communications in Gaza overnight, meaning anything that happens there is “in darkness” Read more ⮕