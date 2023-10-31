HEAD TOPICS

Halloween warning issued for trick or treaters over recalled sweets

JOEdotie1 min.

As kids across the country get ready to go trick or treating this Halloween, parents have been warned about the health risks of some sweets.

News Source

JOEDOTIE

The sweets are sold online and in American-style candy stores across the UK, and feature a plastic ball at the top of a container, which is licked to dispense sour liquid. But there are fears that this ball could detach from the container and cause a serious choking hazard.This impacts the batches of the two and three-ounce sweets in the blue razz, strawberry, black cherry and sour apple flavours.

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: This pumpkin fondue will make a delicious seasonal centrepieceLilly Higgins: Making your own cheesey pumpkin cauldron is a fun trick and treat this Halloween
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a magical and binge-worthy Halloween treatThe website for Irish women
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Trick-or-treaters in for wet and rainy night with Met Éireann Halloween forecastWhile Storm Ciarán is not set to hit until Wednesday, Halloween is still forecast to be a wet one
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Chicago shooting: At least 15 people injured, two critically, at Halloween partyA male suspect was detained while trying to escape the scene on foot
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardaí make fourth major fireworks seizure ahead of HalloweenThe latest raid in Swords following similar operations in Sligo and Limerick as part of a nationwide clampdown on illegal pyrotechnics
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: The Irish Origins of HalloweenOn this episode of Talking History: Patrick Geoghegan hosts a special Halloween edition where we find out about how Dracula was created, the character and th...
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕