Halloween sees celebs step up costumes from Kim Kardashian to Christina Aguilera

“Clueless,” Kim simply captioned the slideshow of snaps, and her flowers went wild in the comments. “Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection,” one wrote. “HOW DO YOU GUYS LOOK THE SAME AGE,” another commented. “It’s too goood!!!” one praised.

The mother-daughter duo even posed with a replica of Cher’s white Jeep from the film, leaving her fans in awe. “ICONIC!” one wrote. “They killed this,” another added. Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera revealed she managed to fool her friends who didn’t know it was really her when she arrived at a photoshoot dressed as musical icon Cher. Sharing a video on Instagram, the Beautiful hitmaker walked onto the set with her team asking who she was, before she erupted into fits of laughter as they realised it was her.

Paris Hilton revealed her third Halloween costume, after sharing snaps of her dressed as Britney Spears from her Toxic music video, and Katy Perry. Posting a video on her Instagram Stories, the heiress was dressed as cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants, and pouted at the camera as she showed off her cheeky outfit.

Lizzo shared posts on her Instagram Stories which showed her partying with pals at a Halloween bash, and revealed cheeky snaps of her baring her cleavage as she took selfies in a bathroom mirror.

