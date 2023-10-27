HALF-TIME: IRELAND 2-1 ALBANIA

8 minutes ago 6:34PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland fan Carly Donnelly with a message for Denise O’Sullivan ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 20 minutes ago 6:22PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring her side's first goal of the match with Abbie Larkin. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHOIt’s a spectacular effort from distance from McCabe, who is thriving in this more central role than usual that she is being asked to play.

Rexhepi makes the save again from Carusa on the rebound, though the Ireland forward was flagged offside, so it wouldn’t have counted. Ireland continue to dominate possession and territory, with Atkinson looking lively and seeing plenty of the ball on the left.Katie McCabe opens the scoring as Ireland make the perfect start against Albania at Tallaght Stadium.📺 Watch live: https://t.co/JYf06csaIG pic.twitter.com/9lmirOKdIh headtopics.com

“The FAI say tonight’s game is sold-out, with over 7,000 tickets snapped up, but how sales translates to the crowd will be interesting given the awkward kick-off time. “But her message remains clear: “Complacency is our enemy,” the FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football noted in the build-up.1 hour ago 5:32PM Who do you think will win?

Substitutes 2. Tukaj 4. Tomaj 5. Bajraktari 7. Hamidi 8. Elezaj 9. Troka 12. Hyska 13. Baska 19. Gjergji 1 hour ago 5:09PM Confirmation of the Ireland team below. Heather Payne and Lucy Quinn are out of the matchday squad with niggles.A special moment for Diane Caldwell, who leads us out on her 100th Cap 👏#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/iEmzO3pPGA headtopics.com

Read more:

The42_ie »

Ireland v Albania: Promise of Katie McCabe ‘bangers’ should bring the crowdsDenise O’Sullivan pays tribute to her Ballon d’Or-nominated team-mate as Ireland’s women’s team prepare for expected full house at Tallaght Stadium Read more ⮕

Ireland v Albania in Women's Nations League, LIVE coverage, team news, TV and stream informationEileen Gleeson's girls are looking to make it three wins from three in the Nations League. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Ireland v Albania, Nations LeagueIreland face Albania, as they bid to continue their impressive start in the Nations League. Read more ⮕

IRELAND 1-1 ALBANIA (DOCI 7)IRELAND 1-1 ALBANIA (DOCI 7) Read more ⮕

IRELAND 1-0 ALBANIA (MCCABE 4)IRELAND 1-0 ALBANIA (MCCABE 4) Read more ⮕

Argos Ireland launch massive sale with select toys on offer for less than half priceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕