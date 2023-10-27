Gun find in Maine shooting suspect's abandoned Subaru - divers search for bodies

Police hunting an ex-Army Reservist suspected of killing 18 people in a mass shooting in Maine, USA, have discovered a gun in an abandoned vehicle that belongs to 40 year-old Robert Card.Thirteen other people were injured in the mass shooting at two separate locations.An intense manhunt is underway for Card, who is believed to be responsible for the mass shooting in the two locations in Lewiston, Maine, which took place on Wednesday.

The suspect's abandoned car, a Subaru, was found near a boat ramp in Lisbon, Maine. Law enforcement sources told Fox News that a gun was discovered inside the abandoned vehicle. Authorities have been conducting an extensive search operation, with divers actively involved in investigating a site along the Androscoggin River. The purpose of this search is twofold: first, to check for potential bodies, indicating possible victims of the shootings, and second, to find any additional evidence related to the crimes.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck confirmed the ongoing search efforts, emphasizing that they are not asserting the suspect's presence in the water but are conducting thorough investigations to explore all possibilities. headtopics.com

Despite these efforts, as of the latest update, the suspect, Robert Card, remains at large. Commissioner Sauschuck openly acknowledged that they have not yet located or apprehended him, highlighting the urgency and intensity of the search operation.

Sauschuck said: "I'm not saying that the suspect, we know the suspect is in the water. What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity here. And I'm going to tell you that in advance. We've got nothing to hide in that regard at all. Clearly we don't have him located at this point. We don't have him in custody." headtopics.com

Investigators in Maine have received more than 500 tips as they prepare to add river divers to the massive search for the suspect in the Lewiston mass killing. Investigators are checking those tips off their list as they work, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said at a news conference Friday morning.

