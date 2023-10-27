Guest house owner seeks injunction over use of property for Ukrainians

Maldua claims furniture and fittings were cleared and bunk beds were inserted in the guesthouse without permission. File Photograph: Getty Images

In a vigorously contested case, Maldua Limited alleges Naomi Walton was permitted to operate Maldua House in Clifden as a guest house but changed its use without prior written consent to refugee accommodation for a larger number of people.

It also alleges she carried out extensive unauthorised modifications to the property without authorisation and without complying with fire safety and planning regulations and that these caused severe damage, including structural changes and “shoddy” electrical works. headtopics.com

She claims she invested substantial sums in the building on the basis she would be allowed to buy it. She says she is entitled to remain in possession of the premises. Stud walls erected can be reversed and the property can be returned to its original condition as and when required, she says. She spent €25,000 on a new fire system as she was warned the electrics were extremely unsafe.

Mr Justice Kennedy was satisfied that certain issues could be adequately addressed by an award of damages to Maldua, instead of the injunctions, if it ultimately succeeds at trial. It would be “draconian” at this stage to require Ms Walton and her family to leave the premises, where they are living, which would also presumably result in the immediate eviction of 35 refugees, the judge said. headtopics.com

