Guardiola suggests ego responsible for confrontation with Grealish

PEP GUARDIOLA IMPISHLY suggested his “ego” was responsible for a confrontation with Jack Grealish following Manchester City’s goalless draw against Arsenal at the weekend. City drawing a blank at home against one of their Premier League title rivals on Sunday left them a point behind Arsenal and three adrift of leaders Liverpool with nine games of the season left.

At the full-time whistle, Guardiola was filmed in an animated discussion in the middle of the pitch with Grealish, who was brought on just after the hour mark in a fruitless bid to break the deadlock. While Guardiola patted Grealish on the head before walking away, the episode has drawn plenty of scrutiny, which the Spaniard playfully took aim at ahead of City's clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday. "I do it for the cameras, for my ego," the City manager said. "I'm the famous person of the team, if it's on camera then I can sleep because I have incredible satisfaction."

