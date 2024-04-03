Group shocked by €47.70 bill for four drinks in Dublin pub

A group was left stunned after getting the bill for just four drinks in a pub in Dublin's iconic Temple Bar area recently. The tab at the Oliver St John Gogarty pub came to an eye-watering €47.70 for two pints of Guinness at €9.95 each, a vodka for €10.65 with a Red Bull mixer at €6.20 and a pint of Kilkenny for €10.95. According to the receipt, the purchase was made at 2.56pm on Easter Sunday, March 31. The slip clarified at the bottom that “all prices include live music from 12pm to 1.45am”.

The receipt was given to Fine Gael councillor Jim Gildea while out canvassing. He shared it on social media, stating his concerns about the tourism industry. Speaking to Dublin Live, he said: "It's outrageous. I'm really, really concerned at what this does for the tourist industry. Temple Bar is renowned for being the heart of Dublin. Nearly €17 for a vodka and red bull, €11 for a pint of ale.

