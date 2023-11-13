Grocery Inflation Falls Below 10% for the First Time This Year

New figures from Kantar show that grocery inflation has fallen below 10% for the first time this year. Grocery inflation fell to 9.8% in the 12 weeks to October 29, down from 10.5% and marking the sixth month of falls in a row. Figures last week from the CSO showed that the annual rate of inflation slowed to 5.1% in October from an annual rate of 6.4% in September. Today's figures from Kantar also show that take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 7.2% in the four weeks to 29 October.

Shoppers visited stores more often in October with an average of 20.1 trips over the month - an increase of of 3.6% - but volumes per trip continued to decline on last year - a decrease of 5.9%. Kantar said the percentage of packs sold on promotion rose slightly by 0.4% compared to last month. The percentage of sales sold on promotion currently stands at 24.8%, up 6.9% year-on-year and the highest level seen since August. It added that own label value share stands at 47.5%, with brands holding 47.4%, up 0.6% on last month for branded good

