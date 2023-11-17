Grief that does not go away: Remembering road traffic victims

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) chairwoman Liz O’Donnell calls it the “grief that does not go away”. For those who have been badly hurt or bereaved in a road traffic collision, their lives are marked by a single day which marks the before and after moments in their lives. For Maureen Kirby that date is April 20th, 2005. Her sons David (18) and Paul (20) were on their way home from their grandmother’s house in Midleton – Paul was driving. On a very bad bend, their car collided with another.

Both were killed instantly. Ms Kirby wears a locket with pictures of her two sons on it. “It is hell on earth. My boys are gone, but I get up out of bed every day,” she said. “My life is before and after the accident. It makes you very aware of how delicate life is. The two boys left home that day happy out, in great spirit

