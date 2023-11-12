Greenawn Gowra: A Grand Victorian Residence in Naas

A grand Victorian residence dating back to the 1800s, Greenawn Gowra is a beautiful property surrounded by countryside. Located on the Tipper Road in Naas, Greenawn Gowra is a masterfully crafted red-brick Victorian residence. Sitting on approximately 0.65 hectares (1.61 acres) of lush green countryside, the property was built circa 1880. Taking shape over a 20-year period, the property was commissioned by an English physician, Dr.

Smith, who was good friends of the Jesuit Order in Clongowes Wood. Following Dr. Smith’s passing, the house was then bequeathed to the Jesuits. The residence has evolved significantly since then thanks to an observational tower, a later addition crafted by then-occupant, Barry Brown Jr who had a fascination with the celestial skies and constructed the tower specifically for stargazing. In 1976, the property transitioned into the hands of its current owner





