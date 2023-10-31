Green TD most prolific printer as politicians order 14.5m pieces of stationery

They were among more than 14.5 million stationery items printed for TDs and senators over the 21-month period, including Christmas cards, calendars, bookmarks, congratulations cards, and copies of the 1916 proclamation.More than one-third of the 187,250 customised calendars produced by the facility for politicians were ordered by Fianna Fáil Minister of State James Browne, who collected 63,000 of the items last year.
A total of 164,050 business cards were printed for TDs and senators, as well as 6,200 bookmarks, 180 menu cards, and 200 thank-you cards. The 1916 proclamation was printed 9,600 times in a variety of sizes.
Letterheads, newsletters and compliment slips were also among the 14,511,568 printed items produced by the facility since the start of 2022, according to records released under freedom of information laws.
The Dublin South Central TD pointed out that the “vast majority” of the printed items were newsletters. Asked how such extensive use of printed materials was compatible with the Green Party’s environmental policies, Mr Costello said he understood the facility only uses "Forest Stewardship Council certified paper".
Labour TD Aodhan Ó Ríordáin received 230,000 items, including 12,000 visitors books, while Fine Gael’s Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins had 349,550 pieces of stationery printed.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
HERDOTIE: Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special.
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Preview: In-form Girls in Green close in on promotionPositivity abounds as the Republic of Ireland continue to breeze through their UEFA Nations League campaign. A win tonight against Albania could seal top spot in the group and promotion to League A.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕