Green Brigade banned from Celtic Park as club extend suspension to home matches

An email to supporters in the standing section has been published on social media showing that Celtic have suspended season tickets for those who have registered with the ticket office as being part of the ‘ultras’ group.

Advertisement The move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at last week’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Wary of further UEFA disciplinary action, Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict. An email leaked on social media shows Celtic cited “repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the ‘Green Brigade’ group”. The ban is pending further review and communication with the fans’ group.

Celtic have been fined by UEFA twice this season for displays linked to the Green Brigade section – a pyrotechnic show away at Rotterdam and an “anti-fascist” banner which, according to the European governing body, contained a “provocative message of an offensive nature” towards Lazio.

Other issues apparently cited by Celtic include “rushing turnstiles” at Fir Park, “illegally gained access” ahead of the Lazio match and “unauthorised banners” plus behaviour towards stewards. Thousands of supporters around Celtic Park had defied the club’s appeal by displaying Palestine flags last Wednesday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Irish Mirror goes on patrol with Dublin Fire Brigade at HalloweenWe were given a glimpse into what it’s like for the emergency services to respond to 999 calls across Dublin.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Fire Brigade issues firework warning ahead of Halloween nightGreg O’Dwyer, who is the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, insisted they’re not 'killjoys' and said he wants members of the public to have an 'enjoyable' but 'safe' night

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate set for lengthy absenceBrendan Rodgers does not expect him to play again before Christmas.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Celtic's Reo Hatate set for lengthy spell on the sidelineReo Hatate picked up a hamstring injury against Athletico Madrid.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Police in Scotland are investigating two deaths at T In The ParkThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Springsteen looks set for single Croke Park date in 2024New Jersey rocker will bring E Street Band to Ireland for several gigs

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕