Grapevine Dalkey resturant review: Crowd-pleasing menu and keen prices make for a good neighbour spot

Tables turn, a significant birthday is being celebrated and there’s much gaiety as friends spot friends across the room. If any one of them is famous, well I’m afraid I can’t enlighten you. I have become notoriously bad at recognising faces (I’m blaming our two-year hiatus).

Peperina City Bistro review: This fun new restaurant offers great food and service, at an affordable price The torch on my phone doubles as a trusty flashlight for menu reading and while there is quite a bit of interest on the starters – ceviche, prawns, octopus and crab – the main courses are a little less inspiring, with sea bass, which is typically farmed and pork belly, which is generally not free range, getting an immediate strike-through. But there are steaks, which I’m sure are popular and the news that the special is roast rump of lamb with gratin potatoes has us perking up no end.

Our grilled octopus (€16) may well have put up a bit of a fight in the pan. It is a generous portion, and there is plenty of good charred flavour with a nduja and blood orange salsa adding depth and a kick of heat, but the larger of the two tentacles is tough going, too rubbery to finish, even when cut into thin slices.

Dessert is a simple matter with choices of chocolate mousse, maple crème brûlée and a selection of ice creams. The chocolate and orange mousse (€7.50) comes in a Champagne glass, so we dig down deep into what feels like a nicely retro dessert. The accompanying homemade shortbread is delicious. There is a chef in this kitchen who is a dab hand with an oven.

