Grandparents Seek Inheritance Rights for Granddaughter

Myself and my husband reared our granddaughter since the day she came home from hospital. We have had no support financial or otherwise from her father, mother or other grandparents. We did receive child benefit until she was 18. She is in our will to inherit an equal share of our house, about €100,000 at the moment.

Did I read somewhere that because of her situation, she will be classified as our child for inheritance purposes? Fostering has, until relatively recently, been treated as the forgotten child in Irish tax law, especially when it comes to inheritance. The good news is that this is no longer the case and your grandchild should be treated as your child for inheritance tax purposes. Ireland has a long history of informal fostering within families for all sorts of reasons





