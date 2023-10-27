Grandmother's life 'upside down' amid homelessness

Helen McInerney, 53, said she never thought she would become homeless, having lived contentedly in her rented accommodation in the Corbally area of Limerick for years with her daughter and grandchildren.She was paying over €900 a month for her rented home and simply could not access anywhere to live.

"It's just heartbreaking being separated from my family - that is without doubt the most difficult aspect of this new life I find myself in. "If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. I am now one of the homeless statistics, something that I never thought I would be.

Ms McInerney is one of the 6,088 people helped by Novas, and yet she is not their typical client. They provide supports to people who find themselves homeless, who have experienced addiction and mental health issues. headtopics.com

"She was living happily, with no issues, not needing our supports, and yet homelessness has, as she said come to her door," Ms Burns said. "Normally the stay in emergency accommodation is around six months, after which we try and help people move on.

"And the longer people stay in emergency accommodation, the more difficult their lives, their mental health and wellbeing and ability to live independent lives becomes," she said.

Read more:

rtenews »

Top Limerick gangster David Stanners found dead in his Mountjoy prison cellThe 51 year old had served over 20 years of a life sentence for the brutal murder of rival gang boss Kieran Keane as part of violent and vicious Limerick feud Read more ⮕

Limerick gang member found deal in prison cellA Limerick criminal gang member who was serving life in prison for a feud murder has been found dead in his cell. Read more ⮕

Summer BBQs sorted: This Limerick model’s €32 floral dress is everythingIt can be tough to dress for summer BBQ season - but Limerick model Laura O'Shea shows us how in a €32 dress from Laois Shopping Centre. Read more ⮕

44 scrambler bikes and off-road vehicles seized in LimerickSome 44 scrambler bikes and off-road vehicles have been seized by Gardaí in Limerick in an operation targeting dangerous driving Read more ⮕

Limerick gangland figure David ‘Frog Eyes’ Stanners found dead in jailCriminal (51) was serving a life sentence for 2003 murder of rival gang boss Kieran Keane Read more ⮕

Gardaí seize 44 scrambler bikes and off-road vehicles in Limerick raidsFive people arrested in targeted operation against dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour Read more ⮕