Graham Dwyer's Lawyers Claim Rights Breached in Murder Conviction

Lawyers for Graham Dwyer argue that his rights were violated through mass surveillance involving the retention of mobile phone data, which was used to convict him for the murder of Elaine O'Hara. However, in April 2022, Dwyer won a case in Europe regarding the mobile data retention practices used against him. He has since appealed on various grounds, including the admissibility of the mobile phone data evidence.





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.