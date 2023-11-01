Graeme McDowell says fans are the 'losers' as he hopes for tours agreement

"I think it is a very interesting time in the game of golf," McDowell said ahead of this week's Volvo China Open. "It’s a very pivotal time between now and the end of year and then maybe the Masters. What happens between now and Augusta is going to define where this game of golf goes for the next five years.

"I’m hopeful that there is going to be some type of alignment between the PGA Tour and LIV, the two biggest tours in world right now, because I think that is good for the sport. I don’t think any of us going to LIV wanted the game to be fractured the way it’s been fractured. We love the game and want to see healing.

"You guys know about as much as I do in regards the status of that merger. We read the rumours, we hear rumours but really don’t know what is going on. "But I’m hopeful for some healing because I think the fan will win, the golf fans and the golf market around the world.

"They are the losers right now because of where the game is at, but I think they will win again if we have some type of alignment in the sport again."

