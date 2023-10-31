Gowrie House: Inside this grand Glenageary home on the market for €1.9 million

Accessed via private electric gates, a sweeping gravelled driveway leads up to the front of the house where a single-storey porch structure greets you upon arrival. There you’ll find ample off-road parking for up to six vehicles. A pedestrian gate in the original stone wall provides additional visitor parking in the cul de sac to the front, parallel to Upper Glenageary Road.

Cornicing, coving, working shutters and timber work – all original features of the home – are still intact though the property has been extensively modernised over the years. Inside, the focal point is undoubtedly the sweeping staircase off the main entrance hall, leading to the first-floor bedrooms. Windows frame the view at first-floor level with faithfully restored ceiling coving and plasterwork adding to the grandeur.

To the left of the entrance hall is a second reception room, decorated in warm tones to provide a cosy and comfortable family space. Flooded with natural light courtesy of four French windows, two on either side, this room also features its own marble fireplace and opens out onto the rear terrace.

The kitchen-cum-dining room is a bright and spacious room, opening to roof height. Custom cabinetry in the form of high and low level fitted units line the walls. A generous marble-topped island with sink, wine fridge and seating sits in the centre of the room with a dining table and chairs positioned in front of a custom bay window with floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

