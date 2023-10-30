Govt to make it harder for citizens of some countries to claim refugee status

The Government is to make it more difficult for citizens of so-called " safe " countries like Albania and Georgia to claim refugee status in Ireland.

She said she signed a regulation for new procedures in the International Protection Office to accelerate the process for making a protection application in Ireland.The Minister revealed; " The European Communities Regulation 2022 introduced accelerated procedures for international protection applicants from safe countries of origin for the first time in Ireland.

"The changes were designed to establish an accelerated process for applicants from safe countries of origin. Designed countries include Georgia, Albania among others. "Under the new process applications from safe countries are prioritised to enable a more timely decision on such cases. Applicants from such countries can now expect to receive a first instance decision within three months.It is understood anyone refused asylum would then be kicked out and sent home once the decision is made. headtopics.com

The Minister was responding to a parliamentary question from Laois/Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan . She had requested Irish diplomats in Albania and Georgia engage with the Governments of both states to find out the reason why large numbers of their citizens are applying to Ireland for international protection when there is no conflict in either country.

Minister McEntee said any engagement by diplomatic staff would be a matter for the Department of Foreign Affairs. At the end of July last people from Georgia were the biggest group seeking refugee status here after Ukrainians. headtopics.com