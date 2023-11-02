Govt to approve extension of flood support schemes

Under the first scheme, eligible businesses, community organisations and sports clubs, which could not secure flood insurance, can claim for an initial payment of €5,000 and a further audited payment of up to €20,000.

However, the worst affected businesses and organisations can claim for a quick payment of €10,000 and an audited payment of up to €100,000.The first payments for those impacted were administered on Wednesday, with around two-thirds of applications seeking the lower support package limited to €20,000.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.