Government to consider extending flood relief scheme to businesses in Louth, says Micheál Martin

Heavy rainfall brought by Storm Ciarán had prompted fears among residents and business owners already impacted by flooding in recent weeks, including Midleton in Co Cork and parts of Co Waterford. Flooding hit Carlingford and other parts of north Louth on Tuesday, prompting calls for funds to be made available for repairs and ...

