Government to ban republican terrorist groups using the name Oglaigh Na hEireann

The Government is to ban republican terrorist groups using the name Oglaigh Na hEireann. The words means Irish Republican Army translated into English. But it was hijacked for decades by both the Official IRA, the Provisional IRA and other illegal splinter groups. READ MORE - Father of IRA bombing victim begged council to keep his son’s name on peace centre set up in memory The IRA or Provos used the term in every statement issued during the Troubles.

The only legal IRA - Irish Republican Army - is the defence force of the state which uses the phrase Oglaigh Na hEireann all the time. Defence Minister Micheal Martin confirmed a new Defence (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been drafted to make it illegal for anyone other than the Irish Defence Forces to use the name. He said: “It is intended that this Bill will provide for various amendments to be made to the Defence Acts 1954 to 2015, one of which will be to provide for the protection of the term Oglaigh na hEirean

