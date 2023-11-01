Government could meet this week to sign off on further flooding support

Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said that the Cabinet could meet before the end of the week to sign off on supports for businesses affected by this week’s flooding. “But certainly the Government will respond quickly enough and I'm already talking to my colleagues about putting that together.

Last week, Cabinet approved an enhanced scheme offering up to €100,000 to businesses affected by the flooding in Cork. He added: “That approach would apply to other parts of the country now as well, where, depending on the extent of the damage, I suspect most of the businesses will have flood damage that may be covered by up to €20,000 of support from the Government.

