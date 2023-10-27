Gossip Girl Star and Singer Welcome Baby Boy!

“Kaylee was a rock star!” the proud new dad said of the birth according to Us Weekly.Fitzpatrick was set to perform with his band on Friday but had to change plans with his partner went into labour.

“Hey, San Diego, unfortunately we will not be playing at 91x fest today because FORTUNATELY there is a baby Fitz coming!” a message was posted on the band’s Facebook page. DeFer confirmed her pregnancy back in May telling Us Weekly, “We weren’t planning on getting pregnant, so right now we’re just enjoying being pregnant.”

“We think it’s a boy. Well, the doctor is 95 percent sure it’s a boy. The baby was really shy that day. He was sleeping,” she joked. “We had a girl name, and when we found out it was probably a boy, for some reason we felt like we needed to meet him.”By Anna MartinVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far headtopics.com

