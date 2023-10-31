Gordon Ramsay's pre-pan trick for cooking steak will make it 'perfectly' tender

One such expert who can cook up a storm is Gordon Ramsay, who is well known for his good food and his kitchen rants, and we're sure many wish they could whip up a meal as well as he can. If you're one of these people, you're in luck, as the celebrity chef has shared some of his ultimate cooking tips for the 'perfect' steak - and it's pretty easy to follow.The expert advice was shared in a YouTube video titled Gordon Ramsay's ultimate cookery course: How to Cook the Perfect Steak, and it was shared by Hodder Books.

To begin Ramsay claims it's crucial to take your steak out of the fridge 20 minutes before you plan to start cooking. This is because if you try and cook a steak that is 'stone cold' straight from the fridge, you'll likely end up overcooking the outside, while the middle takes longer to warm up. This will mean you'll end up with tough, unpleasant food.

So in order to avoid this and have much more tender meat, you'll need to try the pre-pan trick and get your steak out of the fridge. After leaving it for 20 minutes, the chef instructs home cooks to season it with large grains of salt and pepper, saying that you need to "mop it all up" into the meat. This is because you lose around 30% of the seasoning while cooking the meat, so it's important to be very generous with it.

To begin cooking, you need to get your pan nice and hot, so that it's just started smoking, then add a touch of olive oil and whirl it around the pan. This step is essential to stop it from burning and you want to ensure you're searing the steak and not boiling it.

