Gordon Elliott eyeing Cheltenham Festival contest for €100,000 purchase

The horse has been bought for Noel and Valerie Moran, with Elliott saying, as reported by the Irish Field: "He's a nice horse and shouldn't be long getting to the track once we get him jumping; he is for Bective Stud so hopefully he will be lucky for the Morans."

Both Elliott and the Morans will be hoping that Kadeen proves as adept at hurdling as Zanahiyr who was also campaigned on the flat by Halford before running a close fourth in the Triumph Hurdle.

