Gordon D’Arcy: Welsh rugby has further to sink before it bottoms out

Decades of underinvestment in the academy structures and poor governance has been finally laid bare. There are lean years on the horizon and some extremely tough decisions to be made on how the game is run. In a broader sense, globally, rugby has overextended itself; the game has outgrown its resources. Player salaries and club budgets have grown completely out of line with the revenue capabilities of each organisation.

The conservative nature of the IRFU, for the most part, does not allow Irish provinces to chase salaries. It runs the business of rugby largely within the economic reality of what it can support. Consistently in the professional era, the provinces and the IRFU have made Ireland a fantastic place to play rugby

