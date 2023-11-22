Gordon D’Arcy: South Africa's Welcome Back of Doper Aphiwe Dyantyi is Concerning

The Sharks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has returned to rugby after serving a four-year ban for doping. Despite his comeback, it is concerning that the game is celebrating a player who has cheated his opponents by taking three different banned substances. Connacht's victory against the Sharks was overshadowed by Dyantyi's return.





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colin Firth’s Wife Wants Him to Reprise Mark Darcy RoleThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana opens up about heartbreaking miscarriageGordon Ramsay's wife Tana has become a mum for the sixth time at the age of 49, but she revealed the past nine months have been hard after suffering a previous miscarriage

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gordon Elliot's Historic Six-Timer at Down Royal RacesGordon Elliot completes six-timer at Down Royal.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gordon Elliot misses out on chance to go through the card as he gets six-timerGordon Elliot completes six-timer at Down Royal.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gordon Elliott fancied for more success after 302/1 six-timer at Down RoyalThe Meath handler landed a 302/1 six-timer at the track as Zefiro Dodville (12/1), Hunting Brook (5/4 f), Brighterdaysahead (2/1 f), Irish Point (5/6 f), Found A Fifty (8/13 f) and Firefox (1/6 f)

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gordon Elliott expected to continue winning streak at Down RoyalThe Meath handler landed a 302/1 six-timer at the track as Zefiro Dodville (12/1), Hunting Brook (5/4 f), Brighterdaysahead (2/1 f), Irish Point (5/6 f), Found A Fifty (8/13 f) and Firefox (1/6 f)

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »