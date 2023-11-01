Gordon D’Arcy: South Africa retained their crown thanks to defence, set-pieces and a little luck

After they squeezed through against France in a quarter-final, the coaching team’s in-play decisions helped them past England in the semi-final and then having opted for a 7-1 split on the bench, they managed to avoid injury to an outside back. Kolisi’s yellow card could easily have been red on another day.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane makes his way off after being shown a yellow card, which was later upgraded to a red, in the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: Julian Finney/World Rugby via Getty Images There was plenty of tension and excitement to follow, England’s defiance almost earned a way past the eventual champions. This tournament, much like several others before, was about defence and set-piece dominance, and as we moved through the knockout stages it was South Africa who had the most impressive credentials under those parameters.

The set-piece, and in particular the scrum, has been the source of intense debate over the last few weeks. As the game has evolved in the professional era, South Africa have never deviated from their belief that a prop’s primary responsibility lies in the scrum.

South Africa's hooker Bongi Mbonambi (centre) celebrates with team-mates Ox Nche (left) and Trevor Nyakane after victory in the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: Antonin Thullier/AFP via Getty Images Inevitably the focus alights on the future as coaches look to the short, medium, and long-term evolution of style of play and the personnel who can implement the game plan. I have been that soldier, the past, present, and future at one stage or another in my career following World Cups.

