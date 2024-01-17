Gordon D’Arcy: Players have seen that if they take the chance given by Andy Farrell, he will be fiercely loyal squad at a relatively low ebb following the 2019 World Cup in Japan, the culmination of a slow, steady descent from the summit of the previous year, which featured a Six Nations Grand Slam and a November Test victory over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.

Few would have anticipated that Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad, ranked number one in the world, would endure a stuttering 2019 Six Nations. Worse was to follow at the World Cup where defeats to Japan and the All Blacks brought a disappointing conclusion to what had been for several years a very enjoyable and fulfilling period in Test rugby under the New Zealander. The initial returns under Farrell were modest in terms of the early results but, once ensconced, he quickly put his stamp on the style, content and personnel to brilliant effect, winning a Test series in New Zealand and a Grand Slam. The nature of the World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks was soul destroying because of the self-inflicted wound





Meeting the Coaches and Players that Shaped Ireland's Head Coach Andy FarrellCiarán Kennedy travels to Wigan to meet the coaches and players that shaped Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell.

Andy Farrell Favourite for British & Irish Lions Head Coach RoleAndy Farrell is expected to be named the British & Irish Lions head coach. He will then focus on announcing his next Ireland squad and defending their Six Nations title. Farrell aims to challenge his squad to achieve a Grand Slam repeat, a feat last accomplished by an amateur England side in 1992.

Andy Farrell appointed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tourAndy Farrell has been confirmed as the coach for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. He has had a successful coaching career with Ireland, achieving a win rate of 81.4% in Tests.

Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for Lions tourEngland fly-half Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for the British and Irish Lions tour next year. Farrell was announced as Lion's new head coach today and start preparations for the side in December after being given a sabbatical year by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Gordon Elliott: A Dominant Force in Jumps TrainingGordon Elliott has become a dominant force in jumps training, sending the most horses to races last season. He has consistently finished second in the trainers' championship and recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of his first Grade One winner.

Simon Easterby set to take over as Ireland head coachSimon Easterby is expected to take over as the head coach of the Irish rugby team, following Andy Farrell's departure in 2024 to prepare for the Lions tour. Easterby has been with Ireland since 2014 and is currently the forwards coach.

