GoPro Hero 12 Black: The Ultimate Action Camera for Any Adventure

GoPro Hero 12 Black is a robustly made ultra-wide action camera with incredible stabilisation that you can take anywhere and employ in a multitude of situations where your smartphone just won’t do. One of the primary advantages of action cams is their compact size and their ability to withstand extreme conditions such as water, dust, and shock. This means they are ideal for capturing outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and water sports.

You can use them with helmet mounts, chest mounts and handlebar mounts, for example, and can easily attach them to many surfaces. READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy S24+ is an easy flagship phone to recommend – it has just one annoying feature But they are not just useful for outdoor activity enthusiasts. You can use them effectively to document an everyday life in a unique way, such as capturing hands-free footage from refreshingly different angle

