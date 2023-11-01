Google Pixel Watch 2

Enter the Pixel Watch 2. Faster chip, better battery life, still the same minimalist design. But Google has also made strides in the software, and added better Fitbit integration for good measure. Google, it appears, was listening and taking notes.

You get all the usual monitoring: heart rate, sleep, steps, ECG plus some extras. The Pixel Watch 2 has a skin temperature sensor and monitors your skin response for stress and so on. It covers almost all its bases when it comes to daily and health tracking use.

The new chip is more efficient, so you won’t have to charge the watch before the end of the day; use bedtime mode and you can monitor your sleep overnight without draining the power too much. When you do need to charge, though, the good news is that Google has built faster charging into the new watch. If you are in a rush, you can drop it on the charger for half an hour and get enough to go for a quick run.

There are some caveats. You’ll need location service and either a 4G LTE service on your watch – rare in Ireland at the moment, thanks to a lack of support – or a wifi connection. The latter is rarely available on a walk outside the house, unless you hotspot your phone’s data connection.

One good move on Google’s part was keeping the compatibility with the previous Pixel Watch’s straps. It means there is a whole ecosystem of compatible straps out there from day one, rather than having to wait for third-party producers to get on it.The watch is lighter than its predecessor, shaving a few grams off the overall weight. It may not sound like much, but on your wrist, the difference is noticeable. Battery life is better too, and the watch itself will charge faster.

