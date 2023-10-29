Google parent’s share price tanks but is reaction to earnings results overdone?

'Seismic omission' saw HSE worker engaged in 'quiet quitting' remain on full pay for over two years, WRC findsGuest house owner seeks injunction over property being used to house Ukrainian refugeesAnd the big winners in this unpredictable housing market are? Developers … againPollution on the Liffey: Algal blooms at Blessington a threat to Dublin’s drinking water

'Seismic omission' saw HSE worker engaged in 'quiet quitting' remain on full pay for over two years, WRC findsGuest house owner seeks injunction over property being used to house Ukrainian refugeesAnd the big winners in this unpredictable housing market are? Developers … againPollution on the Liffey: Algal blooms at Blessington a threat to Dublin’s drinking water