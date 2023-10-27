Goodbye sniffles: 5 easy ways to give your immune system a boost this winter

And top that with rising Covid numbers, and I think we are all keen to make sure our collective immune systems are good and strong.However, I am on a mission to ensure I don’t get sick myself – like; I DO NOT have the time. Which I am sure goes for most of us. I am determined to stay healthy and fit all winter long – starting now.

If you fancy giving your immune system a good aul’ boost, here are five things experts swear will do just that:We all know not sleeping enough can leave you tired, but did you know it can also leave you sick? Sleep is incredibly important for your immune system, and especially during the colder months when we are more susceptible to catching anything going.

Make sure you get between seven and eight hours every night and try to go to bed and get up at the same time every day, even on the weekends. This will help regulate your sleep cycle and make you sleep better.Sitting down with a steaming cup of tea as the evening draws in and the nights are getting colder is not only soothing, it is also good for you. Especially if you go for the green variety, which is choc-a-bloc with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. headtopics.com

The next time you hit the tub for a soak, try this: Add 2-3 handfuls of sea salt, the juice from one lemon and some fresh (or dried) rosemary, thyme or sage. Leave the herbs to soak in the bath for 5-10 minutes before you climb in.Dublin Simon CommunityIrish doctor reveals simple everyday way to slow the ageing processRegulations lifted on water births in Ireland following long-term suspension

Read more:

Herdotie »

‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’She had a love of English, so Louise Toal thought she would make a career out of teaching it. She is glad she did Read more ⮕

It looks like American Apparel is relaunching its website againWe said goodbye to disco pants and leotards, and soon the store filed for bankruptcy before completely closing down all of its stores by April 2017.M Read more ⮕

Amazon’s strong results signal boost for cloud businessCloud unit sales increased 12% to $23.1 billion, a growth rate that was ‘just enough to keep the goblins away’ Read more ⮕

I've tested OnePlus Open for weeks - a superb first effort at a foldable phoneThe innovation and execution of OnePlus Open will boost the entire foldable smartphone market Read more ⮕

Legislation to boost Land Development Agency capital is easy - but where exactly will the money come from?Source of €500 million ‘backstop’ loan to help build more houses far from certain Read more ⮕

URC team news: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi to debut for Sharks after returning from four-year doping banMunster make minimal changes after winning start to the season; Ulster’s pack given much-needed boost Read more ⮕