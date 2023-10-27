Good Will Hunting Will Be Screened In 22 Irish Cinemas With All Proceeds Going To Pieta House

Last week, we lost one of the true greats. Robin Williams, at the young age of 63, passed away but now without leaving his inimitable mark on the world. Many have gone back to watch some of his old great classics but now you will luckily get to see one of these on the big screen again.

Omniplex Cinemas and Pieta House have banded together to bring Good Will Hunting to 22 screens across the country and the best thing about watching one of the greatest Robin Willliams films ever? All proceeds go the charity.

The event will take place on the 26th August at 6pm across the 22 cinemas. headtopics.com

