Good At Golf? You Might Want To Check This Out!

While we’re used to seeing the guys hitting the headlines, including man of the moment Rory McIlroy, women are making major headway within the sport and we can’t wait to see more step into the spotlight. Who knows, one of your golfing pals could be the next big thing!, a competition to find Ireland’s most skilled amateur golfer, is underway with club events taking place up and down the country. The Challenge tests five core golfing skills including driving, pitching and putting.

As it tests five key skills of golf, we thought we’d have a closer look at someone who knows a thing or two about fairways and greens, and one of the rising stars within the women’s game, Stephanie Meadow.

Stephanie is a 22-year-old professional golfer from Jordanstown, Northern Ireland. She has been based in the States since her early teens and is a member of Royal Portrush Golf Club. She played for the University of Alabama. There she became the Crimson Tide’s first four-time first-team All-American and finished with eight tournament wins including the 2013 SEC Championship. headtopics.com

Stephanie, who has spent most of her life living in the States, made her professional debut at the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst. She finished three strokes behind winner Michelle Wie. So what are you waiting for? If you have a set of clubs and a love for the sport, get involved. You never know, you might end up being the next Stephanie Meadow.“I have to thank him for it” – Leona Maguire on role Padraig Harrington played in her latest win“I have to thank him for it” – Leona Maguire on role Padraig Harrington played in her latest winLeonardo DiCaprio

Danny Boyle In Talks To Take Over The Steve Jobs Biopic, Has His Eye On Leonardo DiCaprio For Main RoleIrish doctor reveals simple everyday way to slow the ageing processRegulations lifted on water births in Ireland following long-term suspension headtopics.com

WATCH: ‘No Place I’d Rather Be’ – Africa Has Never Looked So GoodThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Celebrity Good Week/Bad Week: Big Baby Announcement, Another Wedding And A Very Drunken VideoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Watching Hallmark movies is good for your healthThey may not be Oscar-worthy but watching cheesy Hallmark-style movies is actually good for your health, a scientist has claimed. Read more ⮕

Switch Off! Doing Nothing Is Good For YouDoing nothing is offered up as the antidote to a world focused on productivity and success by any means ... Read more ⮕

Author Melissa Hill on the inspiration behind her feel good book The Summer VillaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Met Éireann says that the weather this weekend is going to be VERY grimMet Eireann don't have good news. Read more ⮕