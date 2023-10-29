Gogglebox’s June pays emotional tribute to husband Leon

Late last night, June took to her’s and Leon’s joint Twitter account to share her own message about her husband and to thank others for their kind words.“Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!”

Thankyou Folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!“Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs.Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs. Leon you were loved by so many. Sending my love to you and all of your family .

also released a statement following Leon’s death, saying that he and June were one of the “much-loved voices” during the show’s ten series. “Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox’s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion. headtopics.com

“To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen.

RTÉ chair was told in June station’s treatment of Tubridy payments had ‘no logic’Content of email to RTÉ chair does not contain any new revelations, says broadcaster Read more ⮕

49 people have drowned so far this year in IrelandIt has been the busiest swimming season in Ireland in living memory with lifeguards carrying out 149 rescues since 1 June. Read more ⮕

The Mighty Ducks TV show is officially in development and the plot is very differentSlash Film have said the new Mighty Ducks show will start filming in Vancouver from February 10, 2020 until June 1, 2020. Read more ⮕

Una Healy pays tribute to late friend Lynsey Bennett on first anniversaryThe Cervical Check campaigner sadly passed away on October 27, 2022 at her home in Co Longford at the age of 34 Read more ⮕

Ronan Keating pays loving tribute to ‘his girl’ Storm as she celebrates birthdayThe singer and presenter gushed over his wonderful wife Storm saying she is his love alongside a series of family pictures Read more ⮕