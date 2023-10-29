Gogglebox’s June pays emotional tribute to husband Leon

Late last night, June took to her’s and Leon’s joint Twitter account to share her own message about her husband and to thank others for their kind words.“Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!”
Thankyou Folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!“Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs.Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs. Leon you were loved by so many. Sending my love to you and all of your family .
also released a statement following Leon’s death, saying that he and June were one of the “much-loved voices” during the show’s ten series. “Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox’s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion. headtopics.com
“To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen.