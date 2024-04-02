GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses of 17-year-old boy killed in Mayo

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide for the funeral expenses of a 17-year-old boy who was killed while walking home in Mayo on Saturday. Vakaris Gudaitis was struck by a car on the N17 road in the townland of Barnacarroll, Claremorris, Co Mayo on Saturday. This was the same stretch of road that a mother and her two daughters were killed on only a few days before. Vakaris was pronounced dead at the scene.
A GoFundMe page - which you donate to here - has been set up to pay for the funeral costs of the tragic teen. In the description of the fundraiser set up in his name, the page reads: "Vakaris was tragically killed when a car struck him on the N17 near Knock on Saturday 30th of March, 2024. He was only 17 years old. "Nobody could have predicted or prepared for these unfortunate circumstance
