Godmother duties? Serena Williams paid a sneaky visit to Meghan to meet baby Archie

While there, she even posed for photos in what appears to be an ornate-looking room in Meghan and Harry’s home, sharing it to Instagram.She and Meghan go back years, having first met through a celebrity charity soccer game.
Serena was a guest at the royal wedding in Windsor last May and also hosted Meghan’s high-profile baby shower in New York City earlier this year. She’s thought to be in the running to be named as Archie’s godmother – but she’s not the only friend of the Duchess who’s been to visit since the royal birth earlier this month.
Meghan’s old friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, is understood to have flown in with her five-year-old daughter Ivy last week and could well get the nod. headtopics.com
